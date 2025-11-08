Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 92.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.6%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:WLKP opened at $18.70 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $658.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

