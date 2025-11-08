Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $218.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $386.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 524.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

