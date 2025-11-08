Stokes Family Office LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,423 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.6%

Pfizer stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.