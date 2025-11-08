Chevron Corporation $CVX Holdings Lifted by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,245,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,313,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 16.8% during the first quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $155.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

