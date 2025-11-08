Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 44.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $170.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.89.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at $65,213.68. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,169 shares of company stock valued at $26,978,998. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

