Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys 3,200 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $1,150,929,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 64.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,273 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 592.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $194.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.63 and a 200-day moving average of $218.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.