Stokes Family Office LLC Has $91.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 9.6% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $91,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $215.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $220.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

