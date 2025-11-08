Barclays Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $26.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DIN. Zacks Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE DIN opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $358.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $216.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 5.40%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dine Brands Global

In other news, Director Howard M. Berk acquired 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 41,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,701.50. This trade represents a 10.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Peyton acquired 4,523 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $100,003.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 189,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,237.93. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,945 shares of company stock valued at $249,387. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 544.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 215.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

