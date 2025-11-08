Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wedbush Analyst Says

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Lyft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT opened at $22.04 on Thursday. Lyft has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). Lyft had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, CEO John David Risher purchased 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,030.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,797,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,137,850.08. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 540,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,167.16. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,427 shares of company stock worth $1,252,686. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Lyft by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 1,242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

