Citigroup Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $100.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALB. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Albemarle from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $97.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.21. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

