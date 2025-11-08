The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKAM. Zacks Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. President Capital lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.80.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $83.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $103.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,945.36. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,300.85. This represents a 15.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,290. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 566.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.