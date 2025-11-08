Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Champion Homes Stock Performance

Shares of SKY stock opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.65. Champion Homes has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.20. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $684.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Champion Homes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Champion Homes

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $65,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,376.32. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Champion Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Champion Homes by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Champion Homes during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Champion Homes by 10,171.4% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Champion Homes in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Champion Homes in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Champion Homes Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

