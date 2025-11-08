Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,624,660,000 after buying an additional 265,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after buying an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,707,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,808,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $241.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $252.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

