iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,477.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3251 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.