Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,282.47 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHVYF opened at $29.10 on Friday. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

