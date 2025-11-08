Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Network-1 Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP opened at $1.48 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Network-1 Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 645.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Network-1 Technologies’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies

About Network-1 Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIP. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 31.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 68,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,230,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Network-1 Technologies by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 332,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 209,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

