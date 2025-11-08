Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.
Network-1 Technologies Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP opened at $1.48 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.
Network-1 Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 645.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Network-1 Technologies’s payout ratio is -166.67%.
About Network-1 Technologies
Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
