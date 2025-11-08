Peter Bulgarelli Sells 3,924 Shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Bulgarelli sold 3,924 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 112,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,300. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ventas Trading Up 1.5%

VTR opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1,334.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1,557.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Ventas by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ventas

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.