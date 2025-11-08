RWA Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,918 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,478,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,618,000 after buying an additional 624,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,823 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after buying an additional 7,368,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 380,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,890,000 after acquiring an additional 324,478 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 9.4%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $193.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.95. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.