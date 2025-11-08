Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.0% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $186.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

