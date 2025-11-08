Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.0% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $186.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.63.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
