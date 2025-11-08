Marco Investment Management LLC Has $22.48 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.9% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 58.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (down previously from $407.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.37.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $355.74 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 520,500 shares of company stock valued at $184,803,065 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

