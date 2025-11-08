Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,069 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 2.0% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,759,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 773,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $95,367,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $4,966,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 446,578 shares in the company, valued at $98,568,696.16. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 397,256 shares of company stock worth $82,321,039 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.44. The firm has a market cap of $267.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $246.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.