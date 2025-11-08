Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,449 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 60,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 389,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $23.63 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $25.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

