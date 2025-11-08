Bank of America Cuts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $16.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley raised Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Grocery Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 141,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,675.52. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,830,000 after purchasing an additional 582,822 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,556,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,300,000 after buying an additional 543,535 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,577.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,262,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,068,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,509,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Stories

