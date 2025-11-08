JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 64,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $75.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

