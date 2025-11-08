Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $87.83 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.26.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

