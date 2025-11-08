Head-To-Head Comparison: KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) and Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST)

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Stardust Power has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLA has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.8% of Stardust Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of KLA shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.3% of Stardust Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 91.5% of KLA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stardust Power N/A N/A -268.49% KLA 33.83% 113.10% 30.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stardust Power and KLA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Stardust Power and KLA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stardust Power N/A N/A -$23.75 million ($5.60) -0.74 KLA $12.52 billion 12.52 $4.06 billion $31.85 37.47

KLA has higher revenue and earnings than Stardust Power. Stardust Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stardust Power and KLA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stardust Power 1 1 2 2 2.83 KLA 0 14 12 0 2.46

Stardust Power currently has a consensus target price of $28.17, suggesting a potential upside of 578.71%. KLA has a consensus target price of $1,237.16, suggesting a potential upside of 3.67%. Given Stardust Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stardust Power is more favorable than KLA.

Summary

KLA beats Stardust Power on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stardust Power

Stardust Power Inc. is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection. The company offers inspection and review tools to identify, locate, characterize, review, and analyze defects on various surfaces of patterned and unpatterned wafers; metrology systems that are used to measure pattern dimensions, film thickness, film stress, layer-to-layer alignment, pattern placement, surface topography, and electro-optical properties for wafers; chemical process control equipment; wired and wireless sensor wafers and reticles; wafer defect inspection, review, and metrology systems; reticle inspection and metrology systems; and semiconductor software solutions that provide run-time process control, defect excursion identification, process corrections, and defect classification to accelerate yield learning rates and reduce production risk. It also provides etch, plasma dicing, deposition, and other wafer processing technologies and solutions for the semiconductor and microelectronics industry. In addition, the company offers direct imaging, inspection, optical shaping, inkjet and additive printing, UV laser drilling, and computer-aided manufacturing and engineering solutions for the PCB market; inspection and electrical testing systems to identify and classify defects, as well as systems to repair defects for the display market; and inspection and metrology systems for quality control and yield improvement in advanced and traditional semiconductor packaging markets. The company was formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation and changed its name to KLA Corporation in July 2019. KLA Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

