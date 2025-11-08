Critical Survey: DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) versus Gamehaus (NASDAQ:GMHS)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) and Gamehaus (NASDAQ:GMHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Gamehaus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -4.73% -3.32% -2.39% Gamehaus N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Gamehaus shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Gamehaus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

DouYu International has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamehaus has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DouYu International and Gamehaus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 1 3 0 0 1.75 Gamehaus 0 0 0 0 0.00

DouYu International presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.89%. Given DouYu International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Gamehaus.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DouYu International and Gamehaus”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $585.10 million 0.35 -$42.03 million ($0.91) -7.55 Gamehaus $118.05 million 0.50 $3.96 million $0.03 36.67

Gamehaus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DouYu International. DouYu International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamehaus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gamehaus beats DouYu International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, as well as organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and graphics that include game guides, tutorials, news, and other types of content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

About Gamehaus

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a mobile game developer and publisher. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

