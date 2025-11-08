Greenlane (GNLN) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) is one of 69 public companies in the “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Greenlane to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Greenlane and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlane 1 0 0 0 1.00 Greenlane Competitors 819 3654 3916 167 2.40

As a group, “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 27.16%. Given Greenlane’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenlane has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlane -246.62% -133.66% -59.29% Greenlane Competitors -5.86% -18.89% 1.38%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Greenlane and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Greenlane has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlane’s peers have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenlane and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlane $13.27 million -$17.64 million 0.00 Greenlane Competitors $8.99 billion $395.89 million 41.03

Greenlane’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Greenlane. Greenlane is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of Greenlane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Greenlane shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greenlane peers beat Greenlane on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Greenlane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise. It offers its products under the Groove, Eyce, DaVinci, Higher Standards, Pollen Gear, Marley Natural, and Keith Haring brands. The company also operates e-commerce websites, such as Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, EyceMolds.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com. It serves customers through smoke shops, cannabis dispensaries, and specialty retailers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.