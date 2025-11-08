Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1087 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

