Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys 485,698 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 131,625.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,698 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 1.5% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $133,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 206.9% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 84.3% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 1.9%

CME opened at $276.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.56 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.29.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CME. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.06.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

