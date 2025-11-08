Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 180,880 Shares of Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its position in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,880 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 53.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Elastic by 97.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jane E. Bone sold 1,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $109,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,350.26. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $463,487.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,291.24. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,042 shares of company stock worth $31,087,394. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -112.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.11. Elastic N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $415.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.13 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.290-2.350 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

