Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 1.3% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Linde by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Linde by 5,800.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.83.

Linde Stock Up 1.2%

Linde stock opened at $420.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $459.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.26. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $486.38. The company has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

