General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 51,655 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of General Dynamics worth $87,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,370 shares of company stock valued at $50,143,516. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $346.58 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $360.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Melius Research upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.89.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

