Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,255,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,658 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.27% of Caterpillar worth $487,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $38,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $405.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.94.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE CAT opened at $562.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $596.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $491.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.84.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total transaction of $686,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,323 shares in the company, valued at $757,047.06. This represents a 47.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 71,823 shares of company stock valued at $34,477,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

