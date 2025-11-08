Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,660 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50,988 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.5% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $206.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.25. The stock has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.04 and a 12 month high of $211.95.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

