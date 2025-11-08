Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth about $413,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 19.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 822,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after buying an additional 42,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,644 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $137,939.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,520. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 135,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,820. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $532,273 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.71. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $219.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

