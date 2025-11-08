Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Linde worth $445,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $2,097,793,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Linde by 172.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,407,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,092,000 after buying an additional 1,523,702 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Linde by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,157 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $233,405,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,470,284,000 after acquiring an additional 453,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $420.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $486.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $459.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.26.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

