Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 270.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.08.

Tesla Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $429.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $420.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.35, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Tesla’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

