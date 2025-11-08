71,700 Shares in MP Materials Corp. $MP Acquired by WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd

WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. MP Materials makes up about 0.8% of WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,662,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,503,000 after buying an additional 942,105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,811,000 after acquiring an additional 536,522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in MP Materials by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,657,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 703,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,550,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on MP Materials from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,284,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of MP stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -82.52 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 50.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

