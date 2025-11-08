Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.06 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.17.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.