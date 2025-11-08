Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 21,017 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,017 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $14,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the second quarter worth $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $70.61 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $303.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

