Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires 2,252 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.6% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after acquiring an additional 849,091 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,832,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $429.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 286.35, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $420.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Dbs Bank upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.08.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

