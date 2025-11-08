7,947 Shares in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF $XCEM Bought by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEMFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XCEM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

