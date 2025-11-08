WESCAP Management Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust $CEV

WESCAP Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 59.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

