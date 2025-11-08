Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 464 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,386,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after buying an additional 48,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,040,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,668,000 after buying an additional 487,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.89.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $228.48 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $258.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.70 and a 200 day moving average of $231.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 62,240 shares of company stock worth $15,301,891 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

