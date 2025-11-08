WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Timken Company (The) $TKR

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Timken by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 172.0% during the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Timken by 108.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 424,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after buying an additional 220,294 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 108.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,372,000 after buying an additional 959,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Evercore ISI set a $84.00 price target on Timken and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $79.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Timken Company has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $84.43.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Timken had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

