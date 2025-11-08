SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,969 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,263.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

