WESCAP Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF $RODM

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

Shares of RODM opened at $35.82 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 0.72.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

