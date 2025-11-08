WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 641 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSEW

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 8.0%

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.93.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

