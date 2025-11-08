WESCAP Management Group Inc. Acquires 33,202 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,202 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF accounts for 6.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $26,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

